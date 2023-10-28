Everything is ready for an Italian volleyball Super Cup that promises to be a spectacle: Imoco and Vero Volley will play for the first trophy of the season in Livorno in a Modigliani Forum that promises to be sold out. Let’s find out the Conegliano-Milan odds on the main betting sites.

CONEGLIANO-MILANO IS WORTH THE SUPER CUP

Conegliano starts with the underdogs, and it couldn’t be otherwise, given that Imoco has won all five of the last editions of the Super Cup and enters the match as holders of the Scudetto and Italian Cup. The Panthers are practically unbeatable in Italy, where they have not lost a trophy since 2019: four years of absolute domination for Moki De Gennaro and her teammates. In front, however, will be Milan, which is preparing the ground to move the center of gravity of Italian volleyball: in a single match, Vero Volley could create more than a problem for Imoco, especially now that Paola Egonu seems to have recovered after the knee problem she suffered in the match with Scandicci. The Italian and the Swedish Isabelle Haak are the most anticipated protagonists of the match: the duel at the net could prove decisive for winning the trophy.