Once we reach adulthood, one of the goals we all have is to have healthy personal finances, however, not many of us have the habit of saving. However, if you want to start saving, we will tell you right away, according to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), Yeah It is better to save in pesos or dollars.

Nobody can deny that, to date, one of the most profitable currencies is the US dollar, so there are many people in Mexico who may be tempted to save in this foreign currency instead of doing it with the national one.

Taking into account the relevance that US dollars have in the world economy, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has made a comparison of the advantages and disadvantages of saving in dollars if you live in Mexico.

It is in this way that, according to the September 2023 edition of the magazine “Protect your money” From Condusef, the following are the advantages of saving in US dollars:

*Its stability, since this currency is considered one of the most stable and resistant to inflation in the long term.

*They are more likely to retain their value over time compared to holding them in more volatile currencies.

*The dollar is widely used in international transactions.

*Having an account in dollars allows you to receive remittances directly without having to change them into pesos.

For its part, Condusef warns that the following are the disadvantages of saving in dollars in Mexico:

*If you need to use your savings urgently, you will probably have to convert your dollars to pesos, which implies paying commissions.

*Dollar savings accounts in conventional banks have some conditions that you must meet at the institution and are usually associated with high commissions.

*In situations of economic instability or financial crisis, these measures could affect access to your funds in dollars and their real value.

*It is common for traditional banks to offer unfavorable exchange rates when transacting in dollars.

However, Condusef makes it clear that It is neither better nor worse to save in US dollars than in Mexican pesos in Mexico, but the needs you have must be analyzed before making said decision.

