The fortnightly payment to workers in the Mexican formal sector is approaching, so it is advisable to take into account the alert launched by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

In this sense, in the June 2024 edition of the magazine Protect your money of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), the agency warned about the so-called ant expenses.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

It is in this way that the body of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) provided the following elements to identify the ant expenses:

*Is it within my budget? It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking “it’s only 20 pesos,” but in the long run, those pesos can represent a big expense or a great savings opportunity.

*Do I spend on this periodically? It can be daily, biweekly or monthly, it is important to monitor them to be able to measure their real impact on our portfolio.

*Could I have saved it? Many of these expenses can be avoided if we dedicate time or resources to them at home. Review your routine and see if you can make adjustments to save some money.

Condusef WARNS workers before the last fortnight of June/Photo: Freepik

Now, Condusef gave the following recommendations to end ant expenses at work:

*Prepare your food at home: If you bring your coffee or food from home, your wallet will feel the difference. You can prepare it weekly or look for easy and inexpensive recipes on the Internet. Plus, you have more control over what you consume. Set aside time during the day to prepare your lunch!

*Have a good sleep routine: It may not sound very useful for this area, but if you get a good night’s sleep and manage to get up a little earlier, you will see that emergency taxis or shoe shines can be eliminated from your list of daily expenses.

*Hire a telephone plan suitable for your needs: Small daily top-ups often add up to more than a fixed payment. Currently there are various telephone companies that offer monthly and even annual plans with quite affordable prices. Investigate more options outside of the common companies and you will see that there is a large market, you will surely find the right one!

Condusef WARNS workers before the last fortnight of June/Photo: Freepik

*Don’t rule out public transport: We know that many times we prefer the comfort of a private car to get around, however, if we review the cost of gasoline, app fees or even parking and the “come, come” tip, use this as much as possible. alternative, your wallet and the environment will thank you.