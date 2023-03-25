From 2020 to 2022, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving) record a total of 391 thousand 182 controversies for possible fraud, having an increase in cyber fraud.
Between the most common cyber scams, there are unrecognized consumptions, with 8 thousand 426 cases; unrecognized electronic transfers, with 4 thousand 162; charges not recognized in the account, with 3,257; and unrecognized cash withdrawals at ATMs, with 2,126 complaints.
However, the Condusef says that they are not the only ways in which criminals can affect your economy, since with the increase in the use of digital platforms, more fraud also comes with them.
Wifi
- Do not let your cell phone automatically connect to free access Wi-Fi networks
- Turn off your Wifi if you don’t need it
- Never send sensitive information over unsecured Wi-Fi networks
apps
- Only install the applications from the official stores, NEVER download them from web pages
- Avoid apps with poor ratings or from unknown developers
- Update your apps, this will allow them to have the latest in security
- Don’t give a lot of privileges to apps unless they are secure
- If you don’t trust the app, don’t grant permissions like accessing your photos, location, contacts, documents, etc.
Browser/Explorer
- Do not fall for ads, prizes, contests and offers that seem too good to be true, they are phishing practices that only want to steal your personal and financial information
- Check that URL addresses are secure and have a lock before www
- Do not click on the “remember password” option on web pages
Bluetooth
- Don’t have Bluetooth auto pairing turned on
- Turn it off when you’re not using it
- Do not accept any information sent by this means
Smishing (phishing via SMS)
- Do not trust messages that ask for personal information
- Never click on links sent to you by message
- Do not download applications that request you by message
Vishing (phishing by phone call)
- It is recommended not to answer calls where they ask for personal or financial information
- Only provide information when you are the one who communicates with the bank, since these institutions have protocols to identify you
- You can also install a program on your cell phone to identify if you are browsing a secure web page
