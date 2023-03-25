From 2020 to 2022, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving) record a total of 391 thousand 182 controversies for possible fraud, having an increase in cyber fraud.

Between the most common cyber scams, there are unrecognized consumptions, with 8 thousand 426 cases; unrecognized electronic transfers, with 4 thousand 162; charges not recognized in the account, with 3,257; and unrecognized cash withdrawals at ATMs, with 2,126 complaints.

However, the Condusef says that they are not the only ways in which criminals can affect your economy, since with the increase in the use of digital platforms, more fraud also comes with them.

Wifi

Do not let your cell phone automatically connect to free access Wi-Fi networks

Turn off your Wifi if you don’t need it

Never send sensitive information over unsecured Wi-Fi networks

apps

Only install the applications from the official stores, NEVER download them from web pages

Avoid apps with poor ratings or from unknown developers

Update your apps, this will allow them to have the latest in security

Don’t give a lot of privileges to apps unless they are secure

If you don’t trust the app, don’t grant permissions like accessing your photos, location, contacts, documents, etc.

Browser/Explorer

Do not fall for ads, prizes, contests and offers that seem too good to be true, they are phishing practices that only want to steal your personal and financial information

Check that URL addresses are secure and have a lock before www

Do not click on the “remember password” option on web pages

Bluetooth

Don’t have Bluetooth auto pairing turned on

Turn it off when you’re not using it

Do not accept any information sent by this means

Smishing (phishing via SMS)

Do not trust messages that ask for personal information

Never click on links sent to you by message

Do not download applications that request you by message

Vishing (phishing by phone call)