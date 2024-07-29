There is about a month left until the start of the school year 2024-2025 of the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP) for Preschool, primary and secondary school studentswhich means that parents will have to shell out a good amount of money on school supplies.

In this context, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users (Condusef) gave some advice so that parents do not get stressed when thinking about the money they will have to allocate for the payment for school supplies.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

This is how the magazine Protect your money of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), the body gave the following Savings tips In order not to overspend on the purchase of school supplies for the next 2024-2025 school year from the Ministry of Public Education (SEP):

*Make a budget: classify expenses to locate priority ones.

*Reuse: Although we know that all children like to wear new clothes, there will be times when that may not be possible. Therefore, check all the supplies you have from previous years and choose those that are still in good condition and can continue to be used. This can help you save some money.

*Buy in advance: Planning ahead with your purchases will help you find good prices. In case you haven’t planned on it, remember that prices for school supplies tend to go down from September to November. You can also take advantage of discounts offered by some institutions.

Condusef sends a message to parents for the next SEP school year/Photo: Condusef

*Investigate: Compare prices before you buy. You can also take advantage of government assistance programs such as free uniforms and supplies. Another alternative is to go to school fairs where you can find everything in one place and often at lower prices.

However, in case parents do not have enough money to buy school supplies with the money they already have, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) said that a good option is to use a credit card.

Condusef sends a message to parents for the next SEP school year/Photo: Pixabay

However, Condusef has emphasized the fact that It should not be forgotten that despite being a great financial tool, if you do not have the financial capacity to pay it, it can be counterproductive and leave you with a large debt..