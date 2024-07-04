In recent days, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) gave some Tips to cool your home during this hot season without having to increase the use of electricity and, thus, pay more on the Federal Electricity Commission bill (CFE).

Under this understanding, it was in the July 2024 edition of the Protect Your Money magazine where the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users (Condusef) made public the tips to cool homes without having to pay more on the electricity bill.

In this context, the following are the recommendations given by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) to cool the house during the hot season in Mexico:

*Change the led light: Traditional light bulbs transform only 5% of their energy into light and 95% into heat. LED lighting transforms a much higher percentage into light and less into heat. But don’t forget to make the most of natural lighting, because even though they are energy efficient, they give off heat.

*Add plants to your decor: Plants are an excellent alternative to reduce heat in a space, as they absorb it and also purify the air. There are many plants that offer this benefit and are also easy to care for. You can have a beautiful and fresh place.

*Seal doors and windows: When properly sealed, they prevent heat from spreading throughout the house. It is better to have just one warm room than all of them. Check your doors and windows and see if any are poorly sealed.

Condusef offers SAVING TIPS to pay LESS on your electricity bill this summer/Photo: CFE

*Ventilate at night: by lIn general, the night is the coolest time of year, so it’s ideal to let the air in. If you can, open doors and windows for a while and let the rooms in the house cool down. You’ll definitely sleep better!

More tips for saving on your CFE electricity bill

Finally, we leave you with 10 tips from the CFE to save electricity:

*Use energy-saving light bulbs, they illuminate as well as incandescent ones and consume 75% less energy.

*Take advantage of natural daylight by properly orienting windows, and use light colors on walls, ceilings, floors and furniture.

*Turn off lights and unplug appliances. Some appliances, even when turned off, still consume energy. If no one is watching television or listening to the radio, turn them off!

*Make sure your refrigerator has an energy efficiency label (with the FIDE seal – Trust for Saving Electric Energy) and its packaging properly insulates the temperature.

*Place the refrigerator in ventilated areas and away from heat sources such as the stove because it will consume more energy.

*Save electricity by ironing the largest amount of clothing, first the thick ones and before finishing, unplug the iron and use its heat with thin fabric garments.

*If you use the washing machine, put in the amount indicated for each load, this way you will save energy.

*Do not connect several appliances to the same socket. This could overload the electrical installation and cause an accident.

*Check that your electrical installation does not have leaks: check this by turning off the lights and disconnecting all appliances, then check that the meter does not spin. If it does, you should check the installation.

More tips for saving on your CFE electricity bill/Photo: Cuartoscuro

*To optimize the use of air conditioning, check that doors and windows close properly, and clean the filters once a week.