If you are part of the millions of BBVA or Banamex customers, you should know the urgent notice that was issued Condusef to users of BBVA, Banamex and other banks for ATM withdrawals.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services, upon learning of the increase in users in Mexican banks such as BBVA and Banamex, gave an urgent warning of what to do to Mexican banking clients.

Although, among the banks with the largest client portfolio throughout the country are BBVA and Banamex, by protecting the money of millions of pesos in their vaults, the decentralized body of the Mexican government sectored to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, launched a notice of the advantages of making cash withdrawals without a card, because in this way can avoid fraud.

Security when withdrawing from ATMs is essential Regarding clients, however, many fear being victims of fraud, therefore, new techniques have been created so that people can make withdrawals without this tool; the use of conventional cards.

In the urgent notice of the Condusef referring to the ATM withdrawals without a card, is that when doing it this way, it has the advantages:

◉ Avoid card cutting

◉ Avoid fraud

◉ You can do the operation remotely without leaving home

◉ Withdrawal without card has expiration time

◉ It is a safe practice

◉ The withdrawal key is unique and unrepeatable, it cannot be charged twice

◉ Free service

ATM withdrawal without card

To withdraw money, you must go to the nearest ATM, select the option ‘Operations without cards’, followed by it, ‘Withdrawal without card’, and you must place the data generated in the mobile application from your cell phone.

Therefore, you must have your application from any bank of this service active, for this reason, when collecting cash without needing the card, Condusef highlighted that this modality is safe.