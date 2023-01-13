In the year 2023, one of your goals may be save money. SIf so, it is important that you know that the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving) has an excellent strategy to help you reach your financial goal.

Through its “Savings Challenge 2023”the Condusef invites you to follow its plan to raise 7,800 pesos at the end of the year.

The strategy is very simple: you just have to save 150 pesos every friday throughout the year (52 in total).

In this way, you can fulfill your dream of #YoAhorroPara. In addition, the Condusef recommends invest those 150 pesos a week in Cetesdirecto a product and trademark owned by National Financial.

Cetesdirecto is a free platform on the internet that allows you to invest in government securities without the intermediation of banks, brokerage houses or other institutions.

The person has access to the titles and rates issued by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and also does not charge commissions.

If you follow this advice, at the end of the year you could increase your money, since the returns would take your resources from 7,800 pesos to 8 thousand 300 pesos.

In short, if your purpose is to save money in 2023, the Condusef has a simple and effective strategy to help you achieve your goal.