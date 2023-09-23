Yes, we know that the dream of every adult is to have healthy personal finances, however, many times we do not achieve it for different reasons of different kinds even though it is important. Given this, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has given a series of recommendations that will save you money.

It probably happened to you that, before starting your working life, it seemed like you didn’t have any debt. However, once you started working, debts began to appear everywhere.

In this way, there are many people who, upon seeing their financial debts grow, can develop financial stressreaching a point where they end up going into debt.

Under this context, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has given a series of tips for people to avoid, as far as possible, falling into financial stress and, therefore, to lose money.

It was through its official account on the social network Recommendations to combat financial stress.

In this vein, the following are the tips given by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) that will save you a lot of money:

*Identify your source of debt: analyze what you spend your money on and what expenses you can reduce.

*Learn how to budget to know how much money you have available and for what.

*Analyze and classify your debts: you can start by paying off the smallest one or the one with the highest interest payment.

*Take care of your purchases.

*Be careful with credit: do not use it to buy food or clothing, better for products that last longer than the time you will pay for them.

*Know your payment capacity: the payment of your debt and interest should not exceed 30% of your income.

*Start your emergency fund that preferably covers three months of your salary to have peace of mind in the event of an unexpected event.

