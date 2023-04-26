A budget is a previous and detailed written record of your income and expenses in a certain period, which must be realistic so that you strictly follow it.

This helps you control your expenses, identify unnecessary ones, know your savings possibilities and the ability to pay to avoid debts.

Therefore, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving) launched a guide so you can easily put together a financial budget.

The first thing you should do is identify your fixed income, such as biweekly salary or pension, in case you are retired.

After knowing the limits of your budget, you should list the most necessary expenses, such as rent, food, transportation, debts (if you have them) and sporadic purchases such as movies, restaurants or clothes. Bearing in mind that some can be fixed (like the first ones) and others variables.

With the budget and expenses defined, you should keep a daily record of each one of them, such as what you spend on your meal for the day, the ticket to go and return from work, if you bought something on the way, etc. and write it all down in a notebook.

Other advice from the Condusef is to divide expenses by type, such as car, house and food, to give a few examples.

“Record those income and expenses that occur on a certain date of the year, for example: the Christmas bonus, the property tax, school supplies and birthday gifts, clothing and footwear,” is another recommendation.

They even ask you to record how much you spend on haircuts or visits to the dentist, something that is not daily but does represent an expense.

The next thing will be that you must subtract expenses from the total income, with which you will be able to know if you spend more than what you receive, have balanced finances or have money to save and pay for your needs.

Finally, you can start setting goals, whether you’re looking to go on vacation, buy a television, or start a business.

Make your calculations and order your goals according to their importance and time, this will help you to be clear on what you should focus on more.