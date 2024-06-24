While it is true that money is essential to face today’s life, it is also true that not handling it in moderation can lead to different adverse situations, as the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Service Users has warned. Financial (Condusef).

It is in this way that in the June 2024 edition of the Protect your money magazine of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) announced the mental disorders related to money more common.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

It is in this way that, according to the document of the body of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) mentioned above, the following are the most common money-related disorders:

*Chrometophobia: This disorder consists of an extreme fear or irrational panic of spending money, where the person usually experiences various levels of discomfort and anxiety when planning or making an expense, to such a degree that they look for a way to avoid spending money as much as possible, going to extremes. to choose to stop consuming some basic services or needs such as going to a doctor’s appointment, buying nutritious food, home maintenance, social isolation and more.

It should not be lost sight of that a person who suffers from this disorder can be treated with psychotherapyin addition to beginning to have self-compassion, patience and gradually adopting some financial tips that will help you prevent excessive spending or debt, such as making a budget with which you can control how much you spend and on what.

Condusef issues WARNING to health benefit workers/Photo: Freepik

*Crematomania: Although it is not recognized in the DSM psychology manual, this disorder deals with addiction to money or accumulation of property. Some of the symptoms to identify it are: people think about money for a long time, they believe that money brings complete happiness, they do not enjoy their professional achievements, they tend to approve or disapprove of people based on their finances, they feel dissatisfied with life, among others.

To treat it, it is recommended to request professional support to help you understand that people are not measured by their wealth, in addition to having a support network (family and friends) with whom you can talk openly about the problem. Also setting realistic and achievable financial goals helps avoid comparing yourself to others.

*Money dysmorphia: This is characterized by suffering from a distorted or altered vision of the personal economy, causing the person to perceive that they have more money than they really have, resulting in them making bad financial decisions by making expenses that exceed their income. It generally occurs in people with good purchasing power and in young people from the Millennial and Z generation.

Condusef issues WARNING to health benefit workers/Photo: Freepik

To deal with this money-related disorder, it is advisable to base financial decisions on a budget, as well as seek the advice of a financial planner to guide you towards healthier finances. Likewise, it is best to reduce the time spent on social networks to avoid anxiety or frustration due to not being able to purchase certain products, as well as constantly taking personal finance courses, since people with money dysmorphia can return to relapse.