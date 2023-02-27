The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving) tea warning of the dangers that immediate or “informal” loans can represent.

These are offered by supposed companies that offer attractive advantages over loans with banks or financial institutions.

Among the “benefits” they give are long terms, without the need to consult the credit bureau, or request any proof of income.

“However, the seriousness of the issue is that most of these express credits usually result in financial fraud and in the end you could end up losing your money,” says the Condusef.

In order to avoid falling into this situation, they tell you how they operate:

They offer credit without the need to consult the credit history and with a lower interest rate than those offered in the market.

They ask to take out insurance or a bond, leaving some property as collateral or pay for a socioeconomic study, in which they ask for a credit card where they apply the payment at that time.

They force you to sign a contract where the company says that “they are only a management service” to start with the credit, something that does not ensure the granting of it.

Tell the user that the credit was approved but that the “granting financial institution” needs certified copies of a property deed or the payment of another, more expensive policy.

“As the user does not comply with this last requirement or can no longer pay, they are informed that their request is canceled and that the payment made applies to cover their management fees,” warns the Condusef.

