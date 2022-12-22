Mexico.- Christmas is literally just around the corner, which is why the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (driving) gave some recommendations to buy months without interest without being ruined in the attempt.

In December times everyone spends more, and many times they remain in debt for several years because they abused the use of their Credit cards and the famous monthly payment without interest.

Given the increase in the use of bank credit cards and the also close and dreaded “January slope”the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services published a series of tips to acquire products and other services for months without interest without going broke this Christmas and the end of the year.

Recommendations to pay monthly without interest

While it is true that the possibility of paying months without interest with credit cards makes it a reality that many people can purchase products that they could not buy in cash, it is also true that this payment system should not be abused, Well, it must be remembered that, after months without interest or not, the money will come out of your pockets.

However, follow the following recommendations from the Condusef when you purchase products with your credit cards for months without interest:

Think before you buy. That is, ask yourself if you need the product you are going to buy with your credit card or if you only want to buy it motivated by the promotion.

Make sure you can afford what you are going to buy. Before signing, review the budget you have, since with this you will know if you will be able to pay the debt without any problem or difficulty.

Pay on time. If you do not meet the monthly payment of your cards that you have for months without interest, it will become a common debt, that is, it will begin to generate the much-feared interest.

Buy durable goods. So that the purchases you make with your plastic for months without interest are a useful expense and not a simple burden on your wallet, consider the benefits and the useful life of what you are buying. The best thing is that it lasts longer than it will take you to pay off the debt.

Review the receipts. At the time of signing, verify that the amount that appears on the voucher is correct and that it coincides with the promotion of months without interest. In addition, you must keep all the receipts, since these will be necessary in case of any clarification.

Compare prices. It is extremely important that when buying months without interest with your credit card, before doing so, you compare the price of the product you want to buy in different establishments. This will allow you to know if you are acquiring the item at the same price for months without interest, as if you paid it in cash.