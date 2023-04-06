The Wire transfers They are a fast and secure way to send and receive money, without the need to have cash to carry out the movement, however they have become a target for cybercriminals.

This new form of fraud occurs when a third party intercepts the transfer and then seizes that person’s money, and it never reaches the original recipient, a situation that alarms account holders and banking institutions.

Given the complaints filed by users, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), has identified this new type of fraud through SPEI.

How does this scam work?

In this new type of scam, criminals publish ads posing as well-known companies, and offer vehicles, works of art or other types of items for sale at very attractive prices.

The interested party communicates to obtain more information and later make the purchase, for which he must make the corresponding electronic transfer, for which they provide him with a key account.

Once the operation is complete, the victim of the deception goes to the company that supposedly sold him the item, he realizes that there is no such sale and that the CLABE number to which he transferred the requested amount belongs to a third party unrelated to the company.

How to identify a SPEI payment?

The provisions on electronic payments issued by Banco de México establish that payments through SPEI will only be identified in three different ways:

By the CLABE number of the receiver (18 digits)

By recipient account number

By plastic number (Credit or Debit Card)

That is why when making a SPEI or electronic transfer, first ask the company or company directly if they are indeed the ones making the sale, and if they do, obtain a document that covers the operation of the items.