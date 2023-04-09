The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services indicates that to protect our income from inflation, it is essential to have healthy financial habits.

The inflation It is an economic phenomenon that negatively affects our personal finances. It consists of a general and continuous increase in the prices of goods and services over time. To maintain a solid balance in our finances in the long term, it is important to take initiative and adopt healthy financial habits such as making a monthly budget.

But, in addition, the Condusef points out that It is essential to consider the effect that inflation has on our expenses and income.

Inflation reduces the purchasing power of money, which translates into an increase in the cost of cost of goods and services. Therefore, it is important to take into account an inflation-like increase in our income (wages and salaries) to maintain a balance in our personal finances.

However, in reality, income does not always rise at the same rate as inflation, so it is necessary to find ways to protect our personal finances from inflation. Here are three options for maintaining a balance between your income and expenses:

Reduce expenses by eliminating or reducing those consumption items that are not necessary or essential in your daily life and that represent a strong blow to your pocket.

complementary or alternative to your main source of income, such as selling items in good condition that you no longer need, giving classes on a topic that you master, or selling products in your spare time or on weekends. Invest your savings in financial instruments that allow you to obtain a return at least equal to inflation, and preferably an even higher rate. There are accessible options for all budgets, such as voluntary savings accounts from Aforesthe Cetesdirecto savings program, bank promissory notes in UDIs, investment companies and the Stock Market through online brokerage houses.

It is important to note that to make use of these financial options, it is necessary to expand our financial education and learn how these instruments work to generate wealth with our savings.

