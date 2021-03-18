The conductors of Women in command They were moved to tears when remembering Dr. Luis Ramos Correa, who died of coronavirus on Wednesday, March 17 at 4:00 p.m. Maricarmen Marin, Giovanna Valcárcel and Thaís Casalino dedicated some heartfelt words to one of the regular guests on their program.

The interpreter of “Why did you leave” was the first to speak. She sent her condolences to the close environment of the infectologist who treated the zero COVID-19 patient in Peru and then told an anecdote that she lived with the doctor.

“He told me: ‘I have a secret, you have sent me greetings for Christmas and on my birthday.’ And I said, ‘How so?’ And it was because Freddy, my dancer, at some point had asked me to say hello to him because he was a fan of cumbia. This is how I will remember you, Enrique, with a smile, ”he said. Maricarmen Marin while it broke.

On the other hand, Giovanna valcarcel highlighted the great charisma that showed Luis Ramos Correa every time he appeared in front of cameras. “He was a television host, nobody had to tell him anything, he knew how to explain everything perfectly,” he said.

While Thaís Casalino He highlighted the great commitment that the doctor had with each and every one of the people around him. “We accompany the entire family of one more member of Mujeres en commander, a ‘Doctor commander’, who from day 1 was accompanying us to inform you at home how to protect yourself (…). It was very sad to receive the news and we will remember it, “he said.

