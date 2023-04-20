Mexico.-The last day of the novena of the deceased singer Julián Figueroa was held at the house of Maribel Guardia and Several friends close to the family attended.among them the journalist Daniel Bisogno.

In ‘Ventaneando’, Daniel Bisogno shares how Maribel Guardia acted on the last day of the novena in honor of her son Julián Figueroa, who He lost his life due to a heart attack on Sunday, April 9.

“A halo of peace…”, that’s what Daniel Bisogno says that he could see in Maribel Guardia, who has received countless expressions of affection from friends, fellow artists and fans on social networks, given the pain he faces.

Bisogno also details that Maribel Guardia’s house was filled with flower decorations and they still continue to arrive.

“I was lucky to have been invited, and I say this because I was able to get close and give Maribel a hug,” He also mentions the controversial driver of ‘Ventaneando’.

Bisogno also cites that when he entered the property they asked him for his official identification, since the security people had in their possession a list with the names of people authorized to enter the novena.

“The novena was held in the room, with some paintings by Maribel that are divine. The urn of Julián Figueroa was placed under a painting, with everything full of candles and candles, flowers and more flowers. That was the mass”, Bisogno also mentions.

Violeta Isfel, Ariel Miramontes, Araceli Arámbula and producer Federico Wilkins are some of the celebrities who also attended the last day of Julián Figueroa’s novena, who he was 27 years old on the day of his death.

