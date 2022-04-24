After 5 years of battle, the judges ruled: “He’s just inflexible”

The ‘terror’ of train ticket savvy people: thousands of fines in few years. In the end, Trenitalia couldn’t stand it anymore, and had fired him, but he, ‘Mr. B.’, 60, working in the Venice compartment, is back. The judges of the Cassation they decided that he was only doing his duty, albeit in an “extremely meticulous” way. A nightmare, we read on www.quotidiano.net, not only for the passengers of the Frecciarossa, whose control was the pre-eminent one, but also for the commuters, who, if found without a ticket, had no escape in front of Mr.B. conductor Venetian had issued about two thousand travel documents on the convoy, after having first issued as many fines.

Many of the tickets issued on the convoys, however, 175 – 3.5% of the total was his defense – were wrong in the amount. And this, he had argued Trenitaliamotivating his dismissal for “just cause”, in 2017, had irreparably damaged the relationship of trust with the employee, causing damage to the image of the company and also damage to the tax authorities, approximately 9,800 euros.

However, he, the King of fines, did not give up and asserted his rights. He appealed to the labor judge against the dismissal, the company in turn opposed in all levels of judgment, and in the end the case reached the Cassation. Which proved the employee right, calling on the railway company to reinstate him in service. In the sentence the supreme judges described him as a man of “uncommon zeal, inflexible and extremely meticulous in raising fines”, a controller with “zealous intransigence”. A conductor which, in short, will also be “inflexible and extremely meticulous” but without “exclusive purposes of profit or in bad faith against the company”.

Read also:

The Democratic Party confirms the alliance with the 5S. And raises: go back to proportional

Center-right, “Nordio premier. Meloni to foreign countries, Salvini to the Interior, me ..”

France, Macron wins the duel, flies towards an encore. He overwhelmed the opponent

Ukraine: Putin cancels the order to assault the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

EU financial support to Zelensky. Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Shanghai, the lockdown stops the port: risk of world trade disaster

The Pope receives Orban for the first time, in the background the war. VIDEO

Ukraine emergency, € 500 thousand allocated by Banca Mediolanum

Gridspertise-Hera, intended for the smart grids of the future