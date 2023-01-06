Conductor Daniel Barenboim (80) resigns after thirty years as musical director and chief of the Berlin State Opera Unter den Linden. In a personal statement can be read on the website that he will stop on January 31 for health reasons.

In October last year, Barenboim temporarily laid down his work as a conductor. “It is with a mixture of confidence and sadness that I announce that I will be suspending some of my performances in the coming months,” he said, shortly after winning a Gramophone Lifetime Achievement Award. His health had gradually deteriorated in the months before. He suffers from neurological problems.

Read also: Shani and Barenboim together: a wonderful match to listen to



Musical family

On New Year’s Day, Barenboim was back at work in Berlin, albeit sitting down. On Tuesday it was announced that he will conduct concerts by the Berliner Philharmoniker with piano star Martha Argerich (81) on 6, 7 and 8 January. As a result, it seemed for a while that things were going better with the conductor.

Daniel Barenboim has been chief of the State Opera since 1992, where Erich Kleiber and Herbert von Karajan, and before that Richard Strauss and Giacomo Meyerbeer have also been chiefs. “We have become a musical family over the years and will continue to be,” writes Barenboim about his relationship with the opera house. He thanks his staff, personal assistant and also several politicians, including Angela Merkel. Barenboim managed to secure many millions of grants for the State Opera in those thirty years. His contract ran until 2027.

The State Opera will announce later whether and which concerts with Barenboim that have already been planned will take place under his direction.

The concert of the Berliner Philharmoniker conducted by Barenboim on Saturday 7 January of the Berliner Philharmoniker conducted by Barenboim on Saturday 7 January to view online