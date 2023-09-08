Two irreplaceable top European orchestras with a Strauss champion and a Verdi veteran on the bill: September is also harvest season for classical music. Many orchestras now make the annual tour of the most important halls of Western Europe. Of course: in 2023 this will happen with sustainability awareness. Where possible, travel is by bus and train. But what was particularly pressing this week was the old argument in favor of tours: what a pleasure to sharpen your ears to completely different sound cultures on successive evenings.

If concert halls book expensive foreign top orchestras, the halls must be fully booked. The result: orchestras often travel with the repertoire in which they excel. In his time as chief conductor of the Concertgebouw Orchestra (1987-2004), Riccardo Chailly was already standing for a handful of rock-solid Verdi operas. With choir and orchestra of La Scala – together about 200 musicians strong – he now performed the program that he also selected earlier this year for his 70th birthday and released on CD: choruses and overtures from operas by Verdi.

Served up in plotless polonaise, the scenes formed a sharply played, hypertheatrical hurdle race that made you dizzy with all emotions – the multifaceted effectiveness of Verdi’s operatic music never wanes for a second. Highlights were the pieces from the late operas. The complex darkness of Don Carlo for example, with its menacing male choir from which, like a dove of peace, one honeyed cello solo rose. And then the bouncers still had to come: the gypsy choir (from ‘Il Trovatore’), the triumphal march (from ‘Aida’) and ‘Viva Simon’ (from Simon Boccanegra) with the alarming rattle on a bell. But what will leave a lasting impression, in addition to Chailly’s flawless sense of theater, is especially the finesse of the choir: you won’t hear such razor-sharp Italian diction anywhere else.

Melancholy

On Thursday, conductor Christian Thielemann (63) tapped a completely different barrel with his Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden (anno 1548). Thielemann – German, Karajan fan, reportedly stern and perfectionist – is one of the best conductors in the world, not necessarily the most docile or progressive. But whatever has been said about him, those who like orchestral music should take notes that he will be giving conducting masterclasses with the Concergebouworkest in June. Who knows, Thielemann may reveal how you do that, conjure up an orchestral sound that in two seconds has a melancholy mood like yesterday’s champagne, or like a photo album of a world that no longer exists.

Thielemann cherishes a fascination for the instrumentation art of Richard Strauss. This translates into a Strauss mastery unmatched by any other living conductor. How falling drops very gradually herald the approaching storm, how breaking light at sunrise brings clarity to a previously primordial, amorphous tutti sound: this Alpine Symphony made you understand how Strauss must sound. There was exalted organ ecstasy, fresh rambling élan, suspense (receding woodwind melodies). And over the entire string sound was a brilliant veneer, which gave the sound something nostalgic.

As a prelude, Janine Jansen performed as a soloist in an elegant reading of Mendelssohns Violin Concerto. The deep velvet warmth of her tone remains unique, which sank into and rose above the orchestra without any effect.

But that Strauss, that was something unheard of.

Classic Orchestra e Coro Teatro alla Scala conducted by Riccardo Chailly. Works by Verdi. Heard: 6/9, Concertgebouw A'dam. ●●●●● Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden conducted by Christian Thielemann in cooperation with Janine Jansen. Mendelssohn and Strauss. Heard: 7/9, Concertgebouw, A'dam. ●●●●●