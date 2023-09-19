Doctors at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, affiliated with the PureHealth Group, succeeded in manufacturing a cellular product based on genetically modified CAR-T immune cells for the first time in the UAE, to treat an 11-year-old child suffering from acute leukemia (blood cancer).

This type of treatment is considered a medical achievement in the treatment of leukemia.

The child Murad’s condition began when he was discovered to have leukemia more than five years ago. He then underwent treatment and was cured of it, but the leukemia returned about six months ago, so he underwent chemotherapy, according to the known treatments specific to his condition, but he did not respond to the treatment, and for this reason CAR-T cell therapy became the only viable treatment option for him.

The procedure at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center included the manufacture of the CAR-T cell product, which relies on the use of immune cells from the child, as doctors drew blood from him, according to a special protocol for extracting immune cells, and then genetically modifying them and allowing them to multiply in a closed environment in the Abu Dhabi Center’s laboratory. For stem cells.

The treatment took five weeks at the hospital affiliated with the accredited center for stem cell transplantation in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi is based on several pillars that make it a destination for medical care, the most important of which is the ambitious government support and guidance, its advanced infrastructure, its health facilities, and its distinguished competencies.”