In cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, PCR tests are provided in Abu Dhabi schools, to support the flow of learning and to ensure the health of the school community and reduce the burdens on parents.

As of September 7, trained medical teams will conduct a PCR nasal swab examination and saliva analysis, to facilitate the commitment of students, teachers and workers to the requirements of periodic examinations, in addition to providing examinations for those who show symptoms of infection.



