Delhi: The suspended MPs from Rajya Sabha ended their sit-in saying that when the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad spoke of boycotting the proceedings of the entire Opposition within the House, it cleared the solidarity of the entire opposition and the stand of the opposition . The opposition still has the same demand that the government should reconsider once again the manner in which the bill was passed from the Rajya Sabha and withdraw this bill.

In the Rajya Sabha, the issue of suspension of 8 Rajya Sabha MPs involved in the uproar and the issue of the uproar during the passing of the bill related to the farmer, was raised again in the Rajya Sabha. Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad questioned the way the government passed the bill, saying that the members against whom action was taken were demonstrating against the way the government passed the bill. In such a case, the suspension action should be withdrawn against them.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu clearly said that the kind of attitude that the suspended MPs have faced was about to bring down the dignity of the House, so the suspension cannot be withdrawn without an apology. Speaking on the issue of suspension of MPs in Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said that 18 days, 18 parties were opposed to the bill, but still the government passed that bill. Ghulam Nabi Azad questioned the intention of the government, saying that the government does not want to send any bill to the Standing Committee, it wants to pass the bill in any case, the same happened with the Kisan Bill.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said that different political parties were demanding voting on the amendments to the bill, but the Chairman also rejected that. Ghulam Nabi Azad also raised questions about the minimum support price (MSP) announced by the Modi government and said that the government brought the MSP when there was a ruckus in the house. If there was a consensus among the government about MSP, then this MSP should have come when the bill was being brought in the House and it should have been announced at the same time.

Giving favor to the opposition parties, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Congress and other opposition parties will boycott the session until the government withdraws the suspension of suspended MPs and clears the situation on MSP related to farmers. After the statement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu made it clear that the suspension of the MPs against whom the suspension was taken will not be withdrawn. Along with this, Venkaiah Naidu also termed the motion of no confidence against the Deputy Chairman according to the rules.

Venkaiah Naidu said that such a no-confidence motion can be brought after giving a minimum of 14 days notice as per rules, but it was not done in this case and that is why it was not accepted. Referring to the uproar during the Kisan Bill, Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu said that on that day speakers of different parties were given full opportunity to speak according to their scheduled time. It was only after this that the minister stood up for an answer, after which a ruckus ensued.

During that time, the Deputy Chairman told the MPs who created uproar not once, but 13 times that he should go to his seat and after that, what he wants will be considered. But the uproar MPs were not ready to hear anything and during this time they also spoke abuses about the Deputy Chairman and misbehaved with the marshals present in the House.

Venkaiah Naidu said that members have the right to demand division in Parliament but only when they are present in their seats. Naidu said that it hurts us too, we are also a part of you. The same Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi also questioned the conduct of the suspended MPs, saying that 4 hours had already been fixed for discussion on the bill and this was done with the consent of all. During which there was a ruckus when the bill was being sent to the Select Committee.

The Deputy Chairman said many times that you people go to your seat and ask for it, then you can consider it. Prahlad Joshi said that the opposition’s allegation is completely wrong that the government did not have the strength to pass the bill. According to Prahlada Joshi, the government had the support of 110 members on that day, while the opposition had the support of only 72 members.

However, during this period, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi apologized to the suspended MPs and also talked about joining the proceedings of the House. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said that if the suspended MPs regret their act and apologize, the government still has no objection to the division.

