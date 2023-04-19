The statement was published after “CNN” released images where the head of the folder appears with extremists in Planalto.

The GSI (Institutional Security Office) published a note (read the full text at the end of the article) this Wednesday (19.Apr.2023) stating that the conduct of the minister of the portfolio, reserve general Marco Gonçalves Dias, and others cabinet members is being investigated in an internal inquiry.



The statement was published after the CNN Brazil released images where Dias and other members of the GSI appear on the day of the invasion of Planalto, January 8. According to the note from the office, the agents were working to evacuate the floors of the Planalto.

The images released by CNN, at 3:58 pm, show an alleged member of the GSI, who, according to the broadcaster, would be a captain, walking close to the invaders. At one point, he circles close to the extremists and even greets them.



Around 4:29 pm, Dias walks alone on the floor and tries to open some doors. He then heads down the hall and into the presidential office.



Minutes later, the minister appears in the same corridor, accompanied by invaders and appears to indicate the location for the stairs in the building. Shortly afterwards, members of the GSI appear and help with the orientation.



O Power360 contacted minister Gonçalves Dias by his personal telephone, at 12:41 am, asking for a statement on his conduct during the 8th of January, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.



Watch:

CNN exclusively obtained images from security cameras that showed the action of the Institutional Security Office (GSI) during the attack on the Three Powers on January 8, in Brasília #CNNNewDay pic.twitter.com/pqLNQATmXK — CNN Brasil (@CNNBrasil) April 19, 2023

Read the full statement issued by the GSI:



“Regarding the report published today, about the attacks on January 8, the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic (GSI) clarifies that the images show the performance of security agents, which was, at first, in order to evacuate the fourth and third floors of the Palácio do Planalto, concentrating the demonstrators on the second floor, where, after waiting for the reinforcement of the PM/DF riot squad, it was possible to arrest them.

“As for the claims that GSI agents collaborated with the invaders of the Planalto Palace, it is reported that the conduct of the GSI public agents involved is being investigated in an investigative investigation initiated within the scope of this Ministry and if irregular conduct is proven , the respective authors will be held responsible.

“It should also be noted that the images from the security cameras of the Palácio do Planalto, recorded on January 8, are part of the Police Inquiry initiated within the scope of the STF, and the GSI did not authorize or release any image that was not intended for the investigative bodies. responsible, with a view to protecting the secrecy of the investigation, provided for in art. 20 of the Code of Criminal Procedure”.