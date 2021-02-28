The Corona crisis hit many companies hard. This also includes airlines such as Condor. She is now daring a very special partnership.

Many airlines and airports like that airport Frankfurt* are strong from the corona* -Crisis affected.

Other companies like DHL on the other hand, are making substantial profits – despite or precisely because of the crisis.

Frankfurt – Although the wanderlust grows with a view to the Easter and summer holidays, remain due to the current Corona pandemic many seats in the aircraft empty. To that virus warnings of unnecessary tourist trips to a large number of countries. The Airlines are of the Corona lull hit hard and a real loser from the crisis. Other companies, on the other hand, are benefiting from the current situation.

One of the winners is clearly the one Deutsche Post DHL. Because a lot of business because of corona had to close, online trading is booming. As a result, the logistics and postal company was able to set several records. The Deutsche Post DHL transported in 2020 according to its own information Germany 1.83 billion parcels and thus significantly more than in the pre-Corona year 2019. There were 1.59 billion. So why not the empty ones too Planes fill with parcels and go flying delivery service become?

Deutsche Post DHL is winner of the Corona crisis: Condor is becoming a parcel delivery service

This is exactly what the airline has done Condor thought and put into practice. In the Corona lull the holiday airline is now using four of its long-haul aircraft for freight orders from the logistics company DHL. Instead of passengers are now too Packages transported.

The machines are of the type Boeing 767. They fly off DHL hub in Leipzig to Ireland, Italy and Cologne, as the companies jointly announced. The packages arrive in the cargo holds in the lower part of the Aircraftwhile the seats that are still installed in the cabin remain vacant.

Condor: partnership with DHL – positive side effect

Condor Since April 2020, in addition to the heavily thinned holiday program, has been flying occasionally pure freight connections. The short flights for DHL even have a positive side effect for Condor. Because as the company announced, they offer Flights additional training opportunities for the crews. The partnership between the two companies is initially limited to the end of May 2021. For heavily battered airlines, however, this could also be a possibility in the future Corona crisis to manage something.

Because the air traffic in Germany is through corona still paralyzed. “The year 2021 starts even worse than last year ended,” said Dirk Mahns, the managing director responsible for pilot operations at Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS), recently. The DFS registered only 74,543 take-offs, landings and overflights in January. That is 68.1 percent less than a year earlier and less than ever in DFS history. In December 2020 there were still 85,000 flight movements.

Frankfurt Airport also affected by the Corona crisis: severe slump

Also the airport Frankfurt* is hard of the Corona crisis met. operator Fraport counted 882,869 passengers at Germany’s largest aviation hub in January, 80.9 percent fewer than a year earlier, as the company listed in the MDax announced. As early as December, the volume had slumped by 81.7 percent year-on-year. Things continued to go much better in the Cargo business. In January, the volume of freight and air mail increased in Frankfurt* year-on-year by 18.1 percent to 176,266 tons. The partnership between Condor and DHL is therefore no coincidence.

There are other innovations at Deutsche Post DHL, one of which could also have an impact on traditional post offices. However, an important function is missing there. (svw with material from dpa) * fnp.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.