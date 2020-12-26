Highlights: People shop for condoms more during the day than at night

Also, rolling paper purchases doubled in 2020.

The highest number of orders for pregnancy test kits came from Jaipur

Chennai

In order to avoid infection during the Corona Time, people spent most of this year imprisoned in their homes. During this time, condom sales saw a boom. People bought condoms more during the day than at night. Also, rolling paper purchases doubled in the year 2020. This has been revealed in the delivery trends of the Concierge services app Dunzo.

Condom orders on the Dunzo app were three times higher by day than at night. It increased 6 times in Hyderabad, 5 times in Chennai and 4 times in Jaipur. Mumbai and Bangalore saw a 3-fold increase in condom orders during the day. In Bangalore this year, people made 20 times more rolling paper orders than Chennai. This paper is used to make cigarettes. It is also used in many other works.

Jaipur on top in case of pregnancy kits

As far as wellness products are concerned, the maximum orders of contraceptive pill iPill came from Bangalore, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Delhi, while the highest number of orders for pregnancy test kits came from Jaipur. Many users also purchased food items from the app. In Bangalore, people ordered the highest number of chicken biryani, while in Mumbai, dal khichdi was the most sought after. Similarly, Idli in Chennai and Aloo Tikki in Gurugram were the first choice.