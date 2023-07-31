Auke-Florian Hiemstra, a biologist who studies how wild animals repurpose human materials, thought he had seen it all. In his research on the coot, a water bird often found in Dutch canals, he had discovered nests containing windshield wipers, sunglasses, plastic carnations, condoms and envelopes used to package cocaine.

However, he was not prepared for what he found while investigating a strange nest spotted outside a hospital in Antwerp, Belgium, in July 2021.

Nestled near the top of a sugar maple was a Eurasian magpie nest resembling a cyberpunk porcupine, with thin metal beaks pointing in all directions.

“I could not believe it”said Hiemstra, a doctoral student at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in the Netherlands. “These are birds that build a nest with anti-bird spikes.”

Rows of these pointed metal spikes have become common on urban buildings, installed on rooftops and ledges to deter birds from perching or nesting. But outside the Antwerp hospital, magpies had turned hostile architecture into a home.

“They’re outsmarting usHiemstra said. “We try to get rid of the birds, and they collect our metal beaks and actually breed in those nests.”

Over the course of the next two years, Hiemstra and his team discovered several more nests, built by Eurasian magpies and black crows, that contained anti-bird quills.

Magpies often build domed nests, assembling thorny branches to form roofs that protect them from predators. In nests found by Hiemstra and his colleagues, magpies appeared to use the quills for the same purpose.

“Antwerp nest is really like a bunker for birds”said Hiemstra, who calculated that it contained the equivalent of about 50 meters of anti-bird strips and 1,500 visible spikes.

Although researchers did not catch magpies tearing the strips off the hospital roof, the spikes had disappeared from the area near the birds’ nest, and other birds have been observed tearing spikes off buildings.

And sharp human materials, such as barbed wire and knitting needles, have previously been found in magpie domes.

The ravens seemed to use their quills differently, turning their pointed beaks toward the inside of the nest. This could give the nests greater structural support, Hiemstra speculated.

It’s not clear if the birds are simply using the spikes because they’re available—in urban wilderness, they might be easier to find than thorny branches—or if they might be better suited to the task than natural materials.

Nevertheless, the use of artificial nest materials is common throughout the avian universe, indicates a new review of the scientific literature by Mark Mainwaring, an expert on bird nests at Bangor University in Wales, and colleagues, published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B.

They found reports of tens of thousands of nests—built by 176 different species of birds, on every continent except Antarctica—containing artificial materials such as plastic bags, cloth straps, fishing line, paper towels, and cigarette butts. .

Research suggests that the use of artificial nest materials is becoming more common. The long-term consequences are unknown. Shimmery or colorful materials could help a bird attract a mate — or attract the attention of predators.

The research also hints that the chemicals in cigarette butts may help protect nests from parasites — but also be toxic to birds.

Mainwaring said he was curious to see if the use of anti-bird quills spread, “if other magpies see their neighbors using these quills in nests and think, ‘this is how you build a nest.’ AND the chicks raised in those nests will also grow up thinking that it is perfectly normal and natural”.

EMILY ANTHES. THE NEW YORK TIMES