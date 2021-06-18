The Tokyo Olympics were seen as a golden opportunity for Japanese condom makers, who yearned for an exceptional influx of foreign visitors and to whom they hoped to distribute thousands of their ultra-thin prophylactic innovators.

But the enthusiasm turned to disappointment due to the pandemic and the drastic restrictions imposed on the event, which will not be able to receive foreign spectators by decision of the organizers.

+ US eases warning against travel to several countries, including Japan, host of the Olympics

Furthermore, the goal of showing the world ultra-thin (0.01 mm) condoms, distributing to Olympic athletes, also fell apart.

At every Olympic edition since the Seoul Games in 1988, participating athletes are offered condoms to promote the fight against sexually transmitted diseases.

Although Tokyo 2020 organizers still plan to distribute 160,000 condoms to athletes, strict coronavirus distance rules should prevent athletes from meeting.

Ultra-thin prophylactics made from polyurethane, a Japanese innovation, will be excluded from this operation in favor of traditional latex condoms, according to the Japanese Industry Association for the sector.

A few years ago, Japan’s largest condom manufacturer, Sagami Rubber Industries, increased its production capacity and opened a factory in Malaysia to meet the anticipated increase in demand during and after the Games.

Before the pandemic, Condomania condom stores in the capital’s Harajuku and Shibuya neighborhoods were popular with foreign tourists. But that clientele has all but disappeared, with Japanese borders closing to foreign visitors more than a year ago.

Thus, Japanese condom makers will remain dependent on their home market.

