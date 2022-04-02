“I turn once again to parents: vaccination is the only possible form of primary prevention, a safe shield to protect our children, whether they are children or young adolescents, which today is finally available against all serogroups of meningitis”. This is the appeal launched by Amelia Vitiello, president of the National Committee against meningitis in the Committee’s letter of condolence to the family of a boy who died in Veneto.

“I have just learned of the disappearance that took place in the night between 24 and 25 March of the young Marco Innocente, only 22 years old, struck by meningococcal sepsis that left his family, friends, the Asd Virtus of Castelfranco and the city where he lived in despair. “, the letter reads. “Sorrowful – writes Vitiello – I address on behalf of the National Committee against Meningitis to you, Sabina and Dennis, parents of this brilliant boy, with words of condolence and comfort. Who more than me, who lost my daughter Alessia alone 18 months on 19 October 2007 for a type B fulminate meningitis; who more than the other parents who make up the Committee, can understand your pain. Who can better understand that sense of helplessness that you feel when a fulminating disease is about to tear you away from life your own child “.

Today, however, continues Vitiello, “that sense of helplessness, pain and deaths can be avoided. And it does not depend on us. I turn once again to parents: vaccination is the only possible form of primary prevention, a shield safe for the protection of our children, whether they are children or young adolescents, that today it is finally available against all serogroups of meningitis. We have no more excuses for not having them. We must all act and act immediately, remembering that prevention is the first weapon against these subtle diseases. To all the families I reiterate the support of the ‘Free from meningitis’ Committee and to you, Marco’s parents, a special thought of closeness and affection “.