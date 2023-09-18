La Spezia – Deep condolences to the harbor master’s office for the premature death of the vessel captain Giacomo Cirillowho currently commanded the port authority of Messina. The officer, who was fifty-five years old, the other evening, as anticipated by Secolo XIX, at the wheel of his Lancia Y, was driving along the Seresa junction between the new Aurelia variant and Piazzale Ferro, was struck by an illness which he left no escape.

Cirillo was head of operational service and then promoted to second in command at the port authority of La Spezia. Before that he was commander of the captaincy of Roccella Ionica and Gallipoli. For about a year he was the commander of the Sicilian city’s captaincy. His passing leaves his wife Maria, a nursery school teacher, and his two daughters Martina and Giulia, one of whom followed in their father’s footsteps at the Naval Academy of Livorno, in pain.

Cirillo, originally from La Spezia, was a highly esteemed officer and an always smiling and helpful person. The funeral, organized by Chelli, should take place on Friday in Conca della Campania.

Senator Stefania Pucciarelli, having learned the news, expresses “her deepest condolences for this serious loss to the family and her closeness to the Port Authority and the Navy”.