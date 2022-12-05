An engaged Ukrainian couple has unleashed a real condominium war against a Russian family. It happened in Cattolica, in the province of Rimini, where heavy words and threats flew between the two families until they had to arrive, as the Corriere di Romagna writes, before a judge with accusations of aggravated threats and damage.

According to the indictment, there would have been a continuous series of disagreements by the Ukrainians to annoy the Russian family: parking in the reserved space, the dog’s needs in the common areas, parties and noisy dinners to disturb the evening peace. And more insults and offenses, teasing, the glue in the lock. A situation that has degenerated since Putin invaded Ukraine last February.

“You have to go back to Russia, you have to stop Putin, you have to go and stay with him, we don’t want you here… if my little girl gets sick, I’ll kill you”. These are the words that on several occasions the Ukrainian couple would have addressed to the Russian family, who, exasperated by the situation, decided to file a complaint with the carabinieri. Now the two families will face each other in the court of Rimini.