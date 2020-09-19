Professor at the Higher School of Economics Yevgeny Kogan named the conditions for the weakening of the ruble, pointing to the volatility in world markets due to the US elections, as well as uncertainty over new international sanctions. Writes about it RIA News…

The specialist noted that there are no serious prerequisites for the fall of the ruble today. “Unless, of course, something unexpected happens,” he said.

At the same time, he pointed to the high volatility in world markets in connection with the upcoming US presidential elections. “If the markets shake, the ruble will also weaken, as the currency of all developing countries,” said Kogan.

He was also mindful of the uncertainty over sanctions. So, on the eve of the presidential elections in the United States, Russia is traditionally a convenient target, the specialist noted. “At its expense, you can solve your internal political problems. If the sanctions factor increases, then the ruble will also weaken, ”the expert explained.

In addition, oil prices can affect the exchange rate. At the same time, there are no significant changes in oil prices. “I think we can rather go up than down,” the economist believes.

Earlier it was reported that the demand for foreign currency among Russians increased, they began to buy it more often. In May and June, foreign exchange purchases not only recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, but also broke a six-year record. Amounts less than five thousand dollars were not popular among Russians. The total size of deals for $ 500-2000 in June was $ 489.3 million.