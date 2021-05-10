TeleTrade chief analyst Mark Goykhman named the conditions under which the dollar rate could fall to 50 rubles. This was reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to him, for this it is necessary to change relations with the West. “Complete rejection of the threat of sanctions. An economic boom in the world and in Russia with a steady growth rate of 5-6 percent per year. Accordingly, an increase in oil prices even from the current rather high $ 68-70 to the level of $ 80-86 per barrel of Brent, ”he said.

The expert also added that it is necessary to change the investment and production climate in the country, making it more attractive for internal and external investments.

Earlier, Doctor of Economics Andrei Kolganov announced the condition for the collapse of the American currency. According to him, serious problems may begin for the dollar if major world economic players – the European Union, China, India and Brazil – refuse it.