Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan called the conditions for the republic’s recognition of the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. He told RBC about this.

“The closer the Azerbaijani and Turkish military formations come to the Karabakh border, the closer this moment of recognition by Yerevan will be,” the diplomat said.

According to him, the Azerbaijani army, Turkish military advisers and mercenaries from Syria are fighting against the Karabakh army. Since “Armenia is the guarantor of the security of Nagorno-Karabakh, we believe that we cannot leave our compatriots,” said Toganyan

The ambassador also stated that if “the Turkish-Azerbaijani sword of Damocles in the form of F-16” hangs over the region, Yerevan will be ready to take military measures.

Earlier it became known that the government of Armenia has banned all men over 18 who are in the mobilization reserve from leaving the republic. Leaving the country is possible only with the permission of the military registration and enlistment office.

Clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic began on September 27. Azerbaijan reported that Armenian forces fired at its positions and settlements on the contact line, and announced a counteroffensive. Armenia stated that Azerbaijan attacked Artsakh.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with the mediation of Russia, signed a truce protocol. However, hostilities periodically resume.