Axios: Israel will strike at Iran if uranium enrichment exceeds 60%

Israel called the condition for a military strike on Iran. How became known portal Axios, this will happen when the uranium enrichment level exceeds 60 percent.

As noted in the publication, citing a senior Israeli official, Jerusalem does not want the “red line” to become a level of 90 percent enrichment, since in this case Tehran could begin to accumulate uranium at an enrichment level slightly below that required for weapons production.

“Therefore, Israel is telling the US and European countries that any move by Iran above the 60 percent level will be a move that could provoke military action against Tehran’s nuclear program,” the portal writes.

Earlier, political scientist Alexander Asafov expressed the opinion that if Iran acquires nuclear weapons, the country will receive some kind of security credit. At the same time, this may become a reason for escalation on the part of Israel, although there are currently no prerequisites for a “nuclear apocalypse” in the Middle East.

In February, Bloomberg, citing diplomatic sources, reported that international observers in Iran had found uranium enriched up to 84 percent.