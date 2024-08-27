The Sharjah Police General Command has determined the mechanisms for obtaining a new driving license through the Ministry of Interior’s digital application moi UAE, in order to facilitate the completion of transactions for customers.

Sharjah Police explained that after passing the final test to obtain a driving license, the new license can be issued through the Ministry of Interior’s moi UAE application, where the steps begin by logging in with the username and password on the application, then clicking on the “Services List” icon and selecting the “Issue a New Driving License” icon.

After that, the customer must add a personal photo to the application and then add the personal address to deliver the license to it, while the license extraction fee is 300 dirhams in addition to 15 dirhams for delivery, so that the total amount is 315 dirhams.

Sharjah Police indicated that after completing the payment process digitally, the license will be delivered within 3 working days.

The official portal of the UAE government stated that to obtain a driving license, a citizen or resident must apply to one of the approved driving schools to receive training sessions and pass all required tests. After completing all training sessions and passing all tests, applicants, citizens and residents, can obtain a new driving license valid for two years. The applicant for a driving license can start all procedures from one of the approved driving schools.

Individuals, whether citizens or residents, who have reached the legal age and possess the appropriate medical fitness, can obtain a driving learning permit and apply for a driving license. The minimum age required to issue a driving license depends on the type of vehicle, which you will obtain a license to drive. Below is a statement of the minimum age required for each type of vehicle:

17 years to obtain a license to drive bicycles and vehicles for people with disabilities;

18 years to obtain a driving license for cars and light vehicles;

20 years to obtain a heavy vehicle and tractor driving license

21 years old to get bus driving license.

As for the required documents and procedures, the documents required to open a traffic file include the following:

A copy of the passport and residence visa.

Original and copy of ID card.

2 photos.

Eye examination report.

No objection certificate from the sponsor (if required by the relevant traffic department).

The steps involved in learning to drive include:

Open a traffic file in one of the driving schools registered in the emirate in which you reside.

Conduct an eye test at one of the approved centres of the Traffic Department in the emirate in which you reside.

Complete all required driving training sessions.

Passing all tests set by the Traffic Department in the relevant emirate.

Obtaining a driving license from the traffic department in the emirate in which you reside