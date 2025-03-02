Doubt when we wash our hair is always the same: Do I have to use conditioning or mask? Hair care begins with optimal hygiene. From the University of Navarra Clinic explain that we must wash it, despite the belief that exists in Spain, “by active massage of 15 minutes, 2 or 3 times a week“. It is essential to choose a shampoo that is suitable for our hair, but also use one that stimulates hair circulation.

The truth is that there are some mistakes that are told when taking care of our hair. Today, there are still doubts about What products should be used when we are going to wash our hair. And there are women who confuse the conditioning with the mask, others who use a product instead of the other, and a long etcetera. In this sense, the pharmacist Helena Rodero He wanted to set the issue through his social networks.





Helena Rodero resolves the doubt: mask or conditioner?

The capillary health expert has published in a video on her social networks in which she explains the Difference between the mask and the conditionerbut has also talked about when each of the products has to be used. In the first place, he has assured that what has to always be used in each and every one of the hair washes is the conditioner.

It has to be a product that be adapted to the needs of each hairbut it is a cosmetic that will prevent “hair is damaged, that is soft, without static electricity, that controls the frizz and that gives you brightness.” Rodero has affirmed that this is always needed.





Woman with hair mask. Freepik

However, about the mask he wanted to make it clear that it is A “cosmetic of punctual use”. This product requires a longer exposure time, that is, you have to leave act at least ten minutes. Is responsible for “giving fiber And this may not need it, “Rodero said. In fact, she has put herself as an example:” I usually use mask because I don’t need it. ”

The expert has explained that it is suitable for hair that are damaged or frightened. In that case, they are likely to “need to use mask once a week“. And it has made it clear, that we must never forget the conditioner in the washing.

Do you want to receive free every Thursday in your mail the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle contents? Sign up for our Newsletter.