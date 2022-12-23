The Ministry of Education confirmed that “conditional admission” to the high school diploma equivalency does not cancel the requirements of the Emirates National Examinations (EMSAT) for admission to universities or foreign missions, explaining that “conditional admission is only to exclude the student from providing the equivalency of a secondary school completion certificate, while there are standards And other requirements other than the equivalency for admission to universities and external scholarships, and they may include (EMSAT) degrees in certain subjects, according to each university and each scholarship destination.

The ministry stated that what is meant by certificate equivalency is “a process through which a secondary school completion certificate issued by a private school within the state, or from a private or governmental school outside the state, is examined, for the purpose of ensuring that it is equivalent or equivalent in level to completion of the secondary stage in state public schools.” .

And she indicated that the need to equalize the secondary school completion certificate is due to the fact that the state includes private schools that follow different curricula and educational systems, and also the state receives students who have studied curricula and educational systems from different countries of the world. Some of these curricula, systems and different countries are equivalent or equivalent in level to the completion of the secondary stage in state public schools.

The Ministry pointed out that “the equivalency is not required from graduates of public schools in the country,” explaining that “providing the equivalency of a secondary school completion certificate is a mandatory condition for the admission of students (graduates of private schools inside the country or graduates of private or government schools outside the country) in diploma programs. Higher diplomas and bachelor’s degrees in state and private universities licensed by the Ministry.”

And she emphasized that “a student who does not meet the criteria for the equivalence of a secondary school completion certificate does not lose his chance of admission to universities. Conditional acceptance) issued by the Ministry. The ministry explained that “conditional admission is an admission granted by the university to study in one of its programs, and admission is conditional on achieving certain results within a specified period. In the event that the student does not meet these conditions within the specified period, the university may cancel the conditional admission and not allow the student to complete the study. As for the “No objection to conditional admission” letter, it is a letter issued by the Ministry to the student, and addressed to the universities.

It turned out that the Ministry does not object to the conditional admission of the student to the university for a specific period, provided that the student achieves certain results during or before the end of the conditional admission period until he is finally accepted at the university.

The conditions are usually summarized in passing the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT) in one or more subjects, or passing qualifying subjects at the university.

Regarding the method of obtaining a “no objection to conditional admission” letter, and the time period for that, the ministry stated that the student submits the “General Education Certificate Equivalency Request (for the twelfth grade)” service on its website. All conditions of the equivalency, or a “no objection to conditional admission” letter in the event that one or more of the conditions of the equivalency are not met, and the student can apply at any time after completing high school studies in private schools inside the country and private and government schools outside the country.

And she emphasized that the “No objection to conditional admission” letter is to exclude the student from providing an equivalency for a secondary school completion certificate, stressing that “the letter does not oblige the university to accept the student, as each university has other criteria for admission that may not apply to him, and in all cases the decision Rejecting or accepting a student is a decision up to the university and the ministry does not interfere with it.

• “A student who does not meet the standards of equivalence to a high school completion certificate does not lose his chance of admission to universities.”