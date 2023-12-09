Condition | Research: Considerable regional differences in the condition of conscripts, maps show the results

Young people men are the most fit in Finland in Helsinki and Western Uusimaa. The proportion of people with poor health is highest in Satakunta, South Ostrobothnia and Lapland.

This was revealed in the study, where the results of fitness tests taken at the beginning of conscript service were divided according to the municipalities of residence. For the purpose of review, they were combined into well-being areas.

It was revealed that there is a significant variation in endurance fitness and fatness by region.

The researchers also noticed that the results of the Move tests of elementary school eighth graders were distributed in much the same way as the results of the fitness test of freshmen, even though the metrics are different.

Middle school students are also in the least bad shape in Helsinki and Western Uusimaa. In Satakunta and South Ostrobothnia, more than 45 percent of the eighth-graders had a condition “at a level that could potentially harm health and well-being”.

Where from regional fitness differences are caused?

The first author of the study, exercise planner of the General Staff’s training department Kai Pihlainen says that the researchers looked at the test results also in relation to the population density.

It turned out that in the cities there are more fit people and obesity is rarer than in sparsely populated rural areas.

The team concluded that long distances may reduce the amount of exercise in areas with few cities.

Daily exercise becomes scarcer when you have to travel to work and school while sitting in the car. The threshold for hobbies increases if the hobby places are far away. The options are also scarcer in sparsely populated areas.

Research also looked at overweight and obesity, which pretty much coincided with the fitness results. There are also the fewest overweight people in Helsinki, but even there already more than 30 percent.

Overweight, obesity and poor endurance became more common between the comparison periods 2012–1016 and 2017–2021 almost everywhere, but especially in northern Finland and the west coast.

The trend is not a surprise, because according to national statistics, the physical condition of young men has declined since the 1980s and their weight has increased since the 1990s.

Fitness tests are part of conscript service. They include a leisurely long jump, one minute sit-ups and push-ups, and Cooper’s test, i.e. a 12-minute run, which can be used to assess maximal oxygen uptake.

Beginners are also measured for height and weight.

The test material cannot tell much about the condition of Finnish women, because only a small number of women complete conscript service.

Pihlainen points out that the research gives a brighter picture of men’s fitness as well.

Every year, about 16 percent of conscripts are released before service due to health reasons. In addition, ten percent drop out during the first weeks, and not all of them have time to take the fitness test.

So the proportion of people with poor health is actually higher than the data shows.

Pihlainen two years ago, he received his doctorate on the changes in physical performance and body composition of soldiers during a crisis management operation.

He claims that during conscript service, fitness increases by an average of five percent in the running test and as much as 20–30 percent in the muscle fitness test.

People with poor fitness improve their fitness many times more than people with good fitness.

At the beginning of the service, differences in fitness are taken into account even more, so that everyone can get up to speed.