The cetacean has not deteriorated, it sounds. “He remains wary, but still won’t eat,” said Sea Shepherd from France.

According to the local government, several attempts have now been made to feed the very skinny animal. But so far they have been unsuccessful. As a result, his chances of survival deteriorate day by day. Moreover, a long stay in the lock is harmful to his health. That’s because the standing water is warmer compared to its natural habitat.

The beluga is 4 meters long and is located 70 kilometers northwest of Paris. The animals are used to cold water. It is exceptional for the species to be in this river.

One possible solution is to make an opening in the lock, in the hope that he will return to the Channel. In May, an orca was also in trouble in the Seine. Then all actions to save the animal failed and it eventually died of starvation.

