Shot: Russian tourist injured by lightning strike suffers leg failure

The condition of a Russian tourist injured by lightning in Batumi, Georgia, has worsened, writes Shot.

Pavel Smirnov, 32, from Samara, said that he had difficulty moving. According to him, his right leg began to fail. In connection with this, he will have to stay in the clinic for an indefinite period. It will take at least a week for the condition to improve, the victim noted.

While walking along the pier, a Russian was struck by lightning. The man fell to the ground, and the clothes on his body caught fire and tore. It is specified that he survived and received almost no injuries.

After hospitalization, doctors injected the tourist with a painkiller. After that, he felt cheerful. The doctors were amazed that the patient began to recover so quickly after such a powerful electric shock.