Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was fitted with a pacemaker on Saturday night. According to the hospital involved, the 73-year-old politician is doing well, who will remain under the supervision of the cardiology department for the time being.

Netanyahu announced overnight that he needed surgery. He was admitted to the same hospital near Tel Aviv a week ago because of dehydration. Further research with a heart monitoring device showed on Saturday evening that a pacemaker had to be placed immediately, according to the prime minister.

It is not clear when Netanyahu will be allowed to leave the hospital. Before the operation, he said he would be allowed to leave on Sunday and will be present in parliament, the Knesset, on Monday. The parliament will debate on Sunday about limiting the power of the Supreme Court and will hold a decisive vote on Monday.

Netanyahu's right-wing government announced its intention to reform the judiciary in January and also announced a reform package. Since then, opponents have taken to the streets to protest. They believe that their country's democracy is under threat. The protest movement is one of the largest in Israel's history. Demonstrations with tens of thousands of participants took place again on Saturday in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, among others.

Hospital where Netanyahu was operated on, in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan. ©AFP

