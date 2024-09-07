Rosaviatsiya called the condition of the black boxes of the crashed Mi-8 satisfactory

The head of Rosaviatsiya Dmitry Yadrov told about the condition of the flight recorders of the Mi-8 helicopter that crashed in the Vachkazhets mountain range in Kamchatka. His words are quoted by TASS.

Yadrov revealed the condition of the black boxes of the Mi-8 that crashed in Kamchatka and called it satisfactory. He emphasized that they would be delivered to Moscow. “I think that the preliminary causes of the air crash will be announced as soon as possible,” the head of Rosaviatsia emphasized.