Children from mothers with coronavirus infection are mostly born healthy. About this in an interview RIA News said the chief physician of the city clinical hospital No. 15 named after Filatov in Moscow, Valery Vechorko.

“Children are born predominantly healthy. As a rule, the babies feel good, and unfortunately, sometimes they have to leave their mothers with us in order to cure them of the disease, ”the doctor said.

He noted that the number of infected pregnant women is decreasing, the same tendency, according to Vechorko, is the harm of all patients. “And this cannot but rejoice,” the doctor emphasized. He stressed that illness should not overshadow the joy of motherhood.

Vechorko noted that for the entire time of the pandemic, about one and a half thousand children were born in the hospital named after Filatov.

Earlier it was reported that an infant died in Vladimir, who fell ill with COVID-19 on the third day of life. The doctors failed to save him. According to the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko, the child caught the infection from the mother and suffered the disease hard: in particular, he needed artificial ventilation.