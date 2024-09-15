Times: Biden won’t make a decision on missiles until Kiev presents its plan

US President Joe Biden will not make a decision on allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to strike Russia with American missiles until Kyiv provides its plan on this matter. This condition was revealed by the newspaper Times with reference to own sources.

It is noted that the White House prefers to stick to the wait-and-see tactics. The American administration will make a decision after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presents his “winning plan,” the publication emphasizes.

It is emphasized that Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan opposes allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike Russia with long-range missiles. In turn, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken supports this measure, which is why disagreements arise between officials.

Earlier, former British Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch said that allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range missiles could threaten a serious escalation of the conflict. He also called for “careful consideration” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about the possible consequences of strikes on Russian territory.