Parisien: Durov’s wanted warrant suggested activation upon arrival in France

The warrant issued by the French authorities for the search of Telegram founder Pavel Durov assumed activation only in the event of his arrival in the country. This is written by Le Parisien.

“The search warrant was only activated if the person arrived on French territory,” the newspaper’s article states.

French intelligence officers detained Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport in Paris as he exited a private jet on Saturday evening, August 24. He is suspected of illegal activities carried out via Telegram, such as drug trafficking, juvenile crimes and fraud. Durov could face up to 20 years in prison. He is due to appear in a French court on Sunday, August 25.