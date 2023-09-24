The president of France, Emmanuel Macronproposed conditioning development aid to sub-Saharan African countries that are “responsible” with immigration and said that “Italians must be helped” to face crises like that of Lampedusa.

“Lampedusa is the reality of the migratory phenomenon”said Macron, in an interview given to TF1 and France 2.

In a week in which he has just received Pope Francis, who made a plea in favor of a humanitarian reception for immigrants, The French president said he understood the ideas of the Holy Pontiff, but clarified that “they cannot accommodate all the misery in the world”.

The Head of State dissected the migration issue in the “countries of origin”, such as those in sub-Saharan Africa, and those of transit, such as Tunisia.

“The majority of immigrants come from sub-Saharan Africa, with which we have increased development aid. We must better condition our aid to countries with a responsible policy on migration. ‘We help you, but you must help us dismantle the trafficking networks (of immigrants),” he said.

Macron asserted that The only possible response to the migratory crisis is “European”, with a unified and coordinated treatment of the demands, and he criticized the extreme right for addressing this issue from a nationalist point of view..

“Europe is the continent that does the most, we French do our part, welcoming more and more children (…) But we must be rigorous, we have a generous social model, we cannot welcome all the misery in the world,” he added. .

The president put the number of asylum seekers in France at 100,000 each year and spoke of an investment of 2 billion euros annually in “emergency accommodation.”

So far this year, 132,867 immigrants have landed on the country’s coasts, double that of the same period in 2022 (69,498) and triple that of 2021 (43,756), according to data from the Ministry of the Interior updated last Friday.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (left), and the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni (right), during a press conference on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Macron’s idea comes while Rome complains about the blockade of immigrants arriving at the Italian-French border and who are trapped in the Italian municipality of Ventimiglia (northwest).

In fact, the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, will travel this week to France and Germany to ask for some explanations about the management of these countries in immigration matters.

The vice president of the Government also plans to discuss the situation in Ventimiglia tomorrow, Monday in Paris with his counterpart Catherine Colonna and on Thursday he will arrive in Berlin to speak with the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, “about the German Government’s decision to finance NGOs ” who rescue immigrants in the Mediterranean, as announced today on RAI public television.

Meloni welcomes Macron’s proposal

The Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Melonireceived this Sunday with “great interest” the proposal of French President Emmanuel Macron, to condition development aid to African countries that are “responsible” with immigration.

“I welcome with great interest the proposal for collaboration from French President Emmanuel Macron on the issue of the fight against illegal immigration,” said the Italian far-right leader in a statement shortly after the French president’s statement.

Migration crisis in Lampedusa, Italy.

Meloni considered it “evident” that Italy, France and the European Union “must act together to support the countries of origin of migrants and to help transit countries to dismantle the criminal networks of human traffickers”.

“It is the direction that the Italian Government has undertaken and that wants to keep the European institutions and its own European allies together,” the prime minister concluded.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE