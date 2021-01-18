Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Dhafra brought the 32-year-old Spanish striker Pedro Conde back to life on the stadiums again, after he borrowed him from Al-Ahly youth, until the end of the current season, to end the great suffering that the player lived with the “Al-Fursan”, since moving to him from Bani Yas in January 2000, to turn Then from the top scorer in his old team, to a striker who does not know the way to the net, and fasts about scoring with «the Knights» during 5 matches «345 minutes», in the Arab Gulf League, of which 3 are full matches, and others started mainly, before being replaced, and the last appearance For him with Shabab Al-Ahly for 4 minutes in front of Ajman, as part of the “19th round” of last season’s league, before the activity stopped.

The Spanish striker’s brilliance was not interfered with by Shabab Al-Ahly in the group stage of the AFC Champions League, and he scored two goals against Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan and Shah Khodro of Iran. In “Round 13” of last season’s league, he fought his first match with “Al Faris”, who brought him back to the fore, within the “same round last Saturday, but it was different, as he scored a goal that gave Al Dhafra a valuable point, and confirmed that he is coming to recover His stardom, with which he appeared with “Heavenly”, a great challenge awaiting the dangerous scorer in the second half of the season.

Conde’s march

Bani Yas

Matches: 35

Goals: 25

Shabab Al-Ahly

Matches: 5

Goals: 0

Pterygium

Matches: 1

Goals: 1