Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni government confirmed that the smear campaigns launched by the Houthi group against Yemeni women who took to the streets of the kidnapped capital, Sana’a, raising flags and chanting national slogans, to celebrate the 61st anniversary of the September 26 Revolution, reveal the group’s true face and its disavowal of all Yemeni values, customs and traditions.

Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani said that Yemeni women have suffered greatly since the Houthi coup in 2015, as thousands of women were kidnapped from their homes, workplaces, streets and checkpoints and taken to secret detention centers and prisons. Malicious charges were fabricated against them, and all forms of blackmail and psychological and physical torture were practiced against them.

Al-Eryani called on the international community, the United Nations, its special envoy to Yemen, and human rights organizations and bodies defending women’s issues and combating violence against women to play their role in stopping the ongoing Houthi violations against Yemeni women, which constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, and a flagrant violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Special Covenant. With civil and political rights, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination against Women, and working immediately to release all kidnapped and forcibly disappeared women, and prosecuting those involved in crimes and violations against Yemeni women.