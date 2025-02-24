The justice of the Indonesia region of Aceh, in the northwest of the country, have sentenced a total of 165 lashes to two men found to maintain sexual relations with each other, a sentence that has received numerous criticisms from defense organizations from defense organizations Human Rights.

The defendants, two students identified by the initials AI and DA, were arrested last November after renting a hotel room and have now been sentenced to 85 and 80 lashes, respectively, according to Kanal Aceh television network information.

The Prosecutor’s Office has stipulated that both will be able to receive their past punishment in Ramadan, which will begin in March. In 2021, the Indonesian citizens accused of sodomy also received about 80 lashes each.

Sharía governs this province of Indonesia

Aceh is the only province of Indonesia where Sharia governs, or Islamic law, which typifies the relationships between people of the same sex, game and bets, drinking and selling alcoholic beverages, rape, sexual harassment and adultery.









After the tsunami catastrophic that devastated Aceh in 2004, the Government signed with the armed group Aceh free movement (GAM) a peace agreement that included wide autonomy for the area and the application of Sharia as a source of legislation.

Human Rights Defense Groups have condemned this type of sentences because they consider that they include abuse, abuse and a clear violation of international agreements.